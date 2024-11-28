IHH Healthcare Sees Major Shareholder Activity

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a change in the interest of a substantial shareholder, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring and disposing of ordinary shares, resulting in a direct interest of over 900 million shares, representing 10.214% stake. This movement indicates significant investment activity and could impact the market perception of IHH Healthcare shares.

