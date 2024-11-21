IHH Healthcare Sees Major Share Acquisition by EPF

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a significant increase in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring an additional 2,771,200 ordinary shares. This acquisition boosts the board’s direct interest in the company to over 10%, signaling strong institutional confidence in IHH Healthcare’s future prospects.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.