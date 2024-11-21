News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Major Share Acquisition by EPF

November 21, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a significant increase in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring an additional 2,771,200 ordinary shares. This acquisition boosts the board’s direct interest in the company to over 10%, signaling strong institutional confidence in IHH Healthcare’s future prospects.

