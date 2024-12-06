News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Stake by Employees Provident Fund

December 06, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a notable change in its substantial shareholders as the Employees Provident Fund Board acquired an additional 52,600 ordinary shares. This acquisition increases their direct interest to over 903 million shares, accounting for approximately 10.25% of the company’s total shares. Investors may find this development significant as it underscores the Fund’s confidence in IHH Healthcare’s future prospects.

