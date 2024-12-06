IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Stake by Employees Provident Fund

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a notable change in its substantial shareholders as the Employees Provident Fund Board acquired an additional 52,600 ordinary shares. This acquisition increases their direct interest to over 903 million shares, accounting for approximately 10.25% of the company’s total shares. Investors may find this development significant as it underscores the Fund’s confidence in IHH Healthcare’s future prospects.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.