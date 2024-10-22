IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Investment from EPF Board

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen an increase in its substantial shareholding with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring a total of 4,367,300 ordinary shares. This acquisition raises their direct interest in the company to over 10%, reflecting a significant investment move. Such developments may capture the attention of investors monitoring the healthcare sector’s market dynamics.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.