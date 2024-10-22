News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Investment from EPF Board

October 22, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen an increase in its substantial shareholding with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring a total of 4,367,300 ordinary shares. This acquisition raises their direct interest in the company to over 10%, reflecting a significant investment move. Such developments may capture the attention of investors monitoring the healthcare sector’s market dynamics.

