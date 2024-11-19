IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholding

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd announced changes in the substantial shareholding of the Employees Provident Fund Board, with 3 million shares acquired and over 4 million shares disposed on November 14, 2024. This adjustment reflects direct interest transactions, with the total number of securities held after the change numbering 891 million. Such movements in shareholding can impact the market perception and stock valuation of IHH Healthcare among investors.

