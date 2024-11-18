News & Insights

Stocks
IHHHF

IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Shareholder Dynamics

November 18, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the interest of its substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which acquired additional ordinary shares while disposing of some others. The overall number of shares held by the Board remains substantial, reflecting a direct interest of 10.124%. This transaction may interest stock market investors observing shifts in shareholder dynamics within IHH Healthcare.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.