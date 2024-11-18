IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Shareholder Dynamics

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the interest of its substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which acquired additional ordinary shares while disposing of some others. The overall number of shares held by the Board remains substantial, reflecting a direct interest of 10.124%. This transaction may interest stock market investors observing shifts in shareholder dynamics within IHH Healthcare.

