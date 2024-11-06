IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in EPF Shareholding

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen changes in its substantial shareholder interests as the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) acquired 2 million shares while disposing of approximately 2.5 million shares. These transactions, conducted through Citigroup Nominees, leave EPF with a direct interest in over 881 million ordinary shares, reflecting a 10.003% stake in the company. The shifts in shareholding underline dynamic investment strategies by EPF, capturing attention from stock market enthusiasts.

