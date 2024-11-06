News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in EPF Shareholding

November 06, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen changes in its substantial shareholder interests as the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) acquired 2 million shares while disposing of approximately 2.5 million shares. These transactions, conducted through Citigroup Nominees, leave EPF with a direct interest in over 881 million ordinary shares, reflecting a 10.003% stake in the company. The shifts in shareholding underline dynamic investment strategies by EPF, capturing attention from stock market enthusiasts.

