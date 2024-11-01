News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Launches RM15 Billion Sukuk Programme

November 01, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Berhad has announced a new Islamic commercial paper and medium-term notes programme, collectively valued at up to RM15 billion. These financial instruments are based on the Shariah Principle of Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar, offering an opportunity for investors interested in Shariah-compliant investments. This move is likely to attract attention from those in the financial markets seeking diversified investment options.

