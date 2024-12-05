IHH Healthcare: Key Shareholding Changes in Focus

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a change in the shareholding of its substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, who disposed of and acquired a significant number of shares on December 2, 2024. The total number of shares held by the board remains substantial, reflecting their continued strong interest in the company. This transaction could signal strategic portfolio adjustments by the fund, capturing attention from investors in the financial markets.

