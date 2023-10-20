News & Insights

IHG upbeat about 2023 results after 10.5% rise in quarterly room revenue

October 20, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - IHG IHG.L said on Friday it expected to close out 2023 with "very strong" financials as the Holiday Inn-owner reported a rise in quarterly revenue per room on strong summer travel demand and a recovery in China to pre-pandemic levels.

IHG's global revenue per available room - a key performance indicator for the hotel industry - was up 10.5% in the third quarter compared with last year.

It did not provide specific guidance for 2023.

The hotel industry has benefited from a boom in leisure travel demand after the pandemic, as people splurge their savings on vacations despite rising costs of living.

"Looking further ahead, whilst there are macro-economic uncertainties and some short-term financing challenges holding back new hotel development, I am excited about the future for IHG," CEO Elie Maalouf said in a statement.

The owner of the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe hotel chains saw rooms revenue growth for each of leisure, business and group travel, Maalouf said.

