IHG says bookings signal further pick-up on summer demand

May 7 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels IHG.L said on Friday demand was picking up ahead of the U.S. summer season, with pandemic-driven trends such as staycation and the easing of curbs propping up an industry rampaged by the COVID-19 crisis.

"While the risk of volatility remains for the balance of the year, there is clear evidence from forward-bookings data of further improvement as we look to the months ahead," Chief Executive Keith Barr said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.