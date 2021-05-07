US Markets
IHG says bookings signal further pick-up on summer demand

Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels said on Friday demand was picking up ahead of the U.S. summer season, with pandemic-driven trends such as staycation and the easing of curbs propping up an industry rampaged by the COVID-19 crisis.

"While the risk of volatility remains for the balance of the year, there is clear evidence from forward-bookings data of further improvement as we look to the months ahead," Chief Executive Keith Barr said.

