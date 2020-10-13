IHG Rewards Club Premier Now Offers a Bigger Bonus and an Annual Fee Waiver

Image source: Getty Images

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has always been a high-value, affordable option for travelers who like staying at IHGÂ® hotels. And some recent limited-time upgrades have made it even better.

Not only does the sign-up bonus now offer an additional 15,000 points, but the $89 annual fee is also waived for the first year. This is currently the most valuable IHGÂ® credit card bonus, although the hotel also has another credit card with an upgraded sign-up bonus.

The same sign-up bonus rules apply for both credit cards. You aren't eligible if you're a current cardholder or a previous cardholder who received a sign-up bonus in the previous 24 months.

Here's a look at both sign-up bonuses and why the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is the better choice.

IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Current offer: 140,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months; annual fee of $89 is waived for the first year

Previous offer: 125,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months

Since IHG points are generally worth about $0.005 per point, the new bonus has an approximate value of $700. The exact value you get will depend on how you redeem those travel rewards, though. You'll also save $89 in the first year thanks to the annual fee waiver.

Additional benefits of the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card include:

One free reward night after each account anniversary year, valid at IHGÂ® hotels with a redemption level of 40,000 points or less

Earn 25 points per $1 at IHGÂ®: That's 10 points per $1 through the card itself, 10 points per $1 for being an IHGÂ® Rewards Club member, and 5 points per $1 with Platinum Elite Status, a benefit of being a cardholder

Earn 2 points per $1 at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants

Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

IHGÂ® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card

Current offer: 100,000 bonus points for spending $2,000 on purchases in three months

Previous offer: 75,000 bonus points for spending $2,000 on purchases in three months

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card's other benefits include:

No annual fee

Earn 15 points per $1 at IHGÂ®: That's 5 points per $1 through the card itself and 10 points per $1 for being an IHGÂ® Rewards Club member

Earn 2 points per $1 at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants

Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

Choosing an IHGÂ® credit card

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is clearly the right card for almost everybody.

You'll pay nothing with either card for the first year. You'll get 40,000 more bonus points and earn 10 more points per $1 at IHGÂ® if you open the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. If you decide you don't want to pay its $89 annual fee after a year, you can downgrade your credit card to the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card.

The only reason to apply for the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card is if you need a bonus with a lower spending minimum. Otherwise, the IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is the obvious choice. And since it gets you a free night every year, it also offers much more value, even with the annual fee.

