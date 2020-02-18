IHG Plc FY19 Profit Rises; Underlying Revenue Up 6.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group plc (IHG.L, IHG) reported profit before tax of $542 million for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 compared to $482 million, previous year. Basic earnings per share in cents was 210.4 compared to 183.7. Operating profit from reportable segments increased year-on-year to $865 million from $832 million. Underlying operating profit increased by 5.8%. Adjusted earnings per share in cents was 303.3 compared to 293.2.

Fiscal 2019 total revenue increased by 6.7% to $4.63 billion. Revenue from reportable segments rose 7.8% to $2.08 billion. Underlying revenue increased by 6.5%, for the fiscal year. Comparable RevPAR decreased by 0.3%.

