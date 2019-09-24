IHG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.79, changing hands as high as $63.05 per share. InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHG's low point in its 52 week range is $50.84 per share, with $71.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.77.

