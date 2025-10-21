Markets
IHG

IHG Chair Deanna Oppenheimer Takes Medical Leave; Names Graham Allan Interim Chair

October 21, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG, IHG.L) announced Tuesday that Non-Executive Chair Deanna Oppenheimer is taking a short-term leave of absence for medical reasons, effective immediately.

The company has named Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Graham Allan to assume Chair responsibilities on an interim basis during his absence.

The company said it will provide a further update on Oppenheimer's return in due course.

