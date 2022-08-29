IHF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the IHF ETF (Symbol: IHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $272.02, changing hands as low as $269.82 per share. IHF shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHF's low point in its 52 week range is $237.26 per share, with $297.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.54.

