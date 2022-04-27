IHF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $272.63, changing hands as low as $271.89 per share. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHF's low point in its 52 week range is $249.40 per share, with $297.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $270.49.

