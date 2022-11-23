IHF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.69, changing hands as high as $271.18 per share. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHF's low point in its 52 week range is $237.26 per share, with $297.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $270.82.

