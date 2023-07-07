iHeartMedia's (IHRT) Podcast Explores Trump Administration

iHeartMedia IHRT has announced an exhilarating podcast — The Whistleblowers: Inside The Trump Administration, which delves into the individuals behind the government disclosures that shook America.



This podcast is a gripping iHeartPodcast that takes listeners into the chaotic world of the Trump Administration. Hosted by Miles Taylor, it uncovers the personal stories of high-ranking officials and public servants who faced the difficult choice of speaking the truth despite the potential consequences.



Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and bestselling author, brings his firsthand experience as a whistleblower to the conversations on the show. His upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, will be published on Jul 18, 2023, adding to his impactful body of work.



The Whistleblowers: Inside The Trump Administration will debut on Jul 13 and continue with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The podcast is distributed through iHeartPodcasts and can be accessed on the iHeartRadio app as well as other podcast platforms.

Upcoming Podcasts to Aid IHRT’s Podcast Revenues

iHeartMedia recently announced an impressive slate of podcasts which is expected to boost the company’s podcast revenues. These podcasts include Brand New, Supreme: The Battle for Roe and The Best Podcast Ever.



iHeartPodcasts has unveiled the launch of a new 10-episode series called Brand New, which is created in collaboration with Brand New Labs. Brand New offers listeners an engaging and vibrant conversation between Marisa Thalberg and Steven Wolfe Pereira, two highly influential and well-connected figures in the marketing industry.



The company recently announced the launch of Supreme: The Battle for Roe, a gripping nine-episode podcast that delves into the true story behind the historic Roe v. Wade case. The story follows the journey of Sarah Weddington, the youngest woman to argue a case in the Supreme Court.



iHeartMedia, along with Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday, produces The Best Podcast Ever. This podcast is about a married couple who engages in spontaneous conversations by spinning a wheel of random words. Each episode features a celebrity guest, making it an unpredictable and engaging podcast experience ever.



The company reported podcast revenues of $77 million in the first quarter of 2023. This indicates 12% growth from the previous year’s figures in the same period. This trend is expected to continue with a strong slate of upcoming podcasts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHRT’s 2023 loss per share is pegged at $1.05, indicating year-over-year growth of 41.34%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.3%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, iHeartMedia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of IHRT have declined 38.5% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s increase of 11.2% in the same time frame.



Cinemark CNK, IMAX IMAX and DraftKings DKNG are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, CNK and IMAX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and DKNG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have rallied 79.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.92 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.08%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of IMAX have gained 13.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $374.44 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 24,48%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have soared 121.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKNG’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.97%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.