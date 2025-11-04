Markets
IHeartMedia Stock Jumps 24.74% On New Podcast Launch

November 04, 2025 — 11:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) surged 24.74% to $3.63, up $0.72, after announcing the launch of "Sacred Lessons with Mike de la Rocha," a new podcast on its My Cultura network.

The company said the weekly series, debuting November 10, 2025, will explore masculinity, healing and emotional transformation through discussions with artists, athletes and community leaders.

On the day of the announcement, IHRT opened near $2.91, reached a high of $3.65, and a low of $2.90, compared to a previous close of $2.91. Trading volume spiked significantly above average amid investor interest in the company's growth initiatives. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $1.80 - $4.10.

