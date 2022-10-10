iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for iHeartMedia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$351m ÷ (US$8.7b - US$758m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, iHeartMedia has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 7.4%.

In the above chart we have measured iHeartMedia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering iHeartMedia here for free.

What Can We Tell From iHeartMedia's ROCE Trend?

The trend of returns that iHeartMedia is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 8.0% five years ago but has since fallen to 4.4%. In addition to that, iHeartMedia is now employing 24% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

What We Can Learn From iHeartMedia's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that iHeartMedia is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last three years have experienced a 50% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

iHeartMedia does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

