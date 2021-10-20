iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shareholders are still up 173% over 1 year despite pulling back 3.0% in the past week

It hasn't been the best quarter for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 173%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

iHeartMedia wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, iHeartMedia's revenue grew by 0.2%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 173%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for iHeartMedia in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

iHeartMedia boasts a total shareholder return of 173% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 15% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that iHeartMedia is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

