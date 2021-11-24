iHeartMedia (IHRT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iHeartMedia Inc (Symbol: IHRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.83, changing hands as low as $21.68 per share. iHeartMedia Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHRT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.05 per share, with $28.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

