iHeartMedia (IHRT) Price Target Increased by 34.92% to 2.17

The average one-year price target for iHeartMedia (NasdaqGS:IHRT) has been revised to $2.17 / share. This is an increase of 34.92% from the prior estimate of $1.61 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.27% from the latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in iHeartMedia. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHRT is 0.06%, an increase of 27.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 114,050K shares. The put/call ratio of IHRT is 20.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 22,464K shares representing 17.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 9,028K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,881K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,257K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares , representing an increase of 46.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 134.92% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 4,167K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 50.05% over the last quarter.

