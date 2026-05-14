iHeartMedia (IHRT) Price Target Increased by 32.00% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for iHeartMedia (NasdaqGS:IHRT) has been revised to $4.21 / share. This is an increase of 32.00% from the prior estimate of $3.19 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.24% from the latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in iHeartMedia. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 46.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHRT is 0.12%, an increase of 33.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 101,497K shares. The put/call ratio of IHRT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 22,464K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,714K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,624K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares , representing an increase of 43.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,936K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,881K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.