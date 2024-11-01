News & Insights

Stocks

iHeartMedia Extends Agreement with Chief Legal Officer

November 01, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iHeartMedia ( (IHRT) ) has shared an update.

iHeartMedia has extended the employment agreement with Jordan R. Fasbender, naming her Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and increasing her salary and bonus targets. Her base salary will rise to $850,000 by 2025, and she will receive an annual equity award valued at $1 million, subject to board approval. The agreement will renew annually unless either party opts out.

For an in-depth examination of IHRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.