iHeartMedia Extends Agreement with Chief Legal Officer

iHeartMedia has extended the employment agreement with Jordan R. Fasbender, naming her Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and increasing her salary and bonus targets. Her base salary will rise to $850,000 by 2025, and she will receive an annual equity award valued at $1 million, subject to board approval. The agreement will renew annually unless either party opts out.

