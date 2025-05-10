IHEARTMEDIA Earnings Preview: Recent $IHRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IHEARTMEDIA ($IHRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $803,105,568 and earnings of -$0.53 per share.

IHEARTMEDIA Insider Trading Activity

IHEARTMEDIA insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $320,040

RICHARD J BRESSLER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $178,820

JAMES A RASULO sold 40,223 shares for an estimated $96,406

IHEARTMEDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of IHEARTMEDIA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IHEARTMEDIA Government Contracts

We have seen $98,450 of award payments to $IHRT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

IHEARTMEDIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IHRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

