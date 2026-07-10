IHE vs. IBB: Which iShares Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) offers a lower expense ratio and a significantly higher dividend yield than the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB).

IBB offers broader diversification, with 248 holdings compared to just 56 for IHE.

IHE has delivered higher total returns over the last five years, with substantially less downside volatility.

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Investors seeking exposure to healthcare innovation often have to choose between the stability of established pharmaceutical giants and the higher-growth, higher-risk profile of clinical-stage biotech firms. This comparison looks at the two popular funds -- the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:IHE) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)-- to see how their differing concentration, volatility, and income potential might fit different long-term strategies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IBB IHE Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.44% 0.38% 1-year return (as of July 8, 2026) 52.20% 56.87% Dividend yield 0.22% 1.48% Beta 0.69 0.51 AUM $9.1 billion $1.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

IHE is the cheaper option, with an expense ratio of 0.38% versus 0.44% for IBB. IHE also has a higher dividend, with a yield advantage of 1.26 percentage points over IBB.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IBB IHE Max drawdown (5 yr) (39.82%) (16.02%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,226 $1,771

What's inside

Launched in 2006, IHE focuses on the traditional drug manufacturing sector and maintains a relatively concentrated portfolio of just 56 holdings. Its largest positions include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 22.4%, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 22.3%, and Merck (NYSE:MRK) at 4.6%.

IBB casts a much wider net, holding 248 companies for broader exposure across the biotech landscape. Its largest positions include Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) at 8.1%, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at 7.8%, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at 6.8%. IBB was launched in 2001.

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What this means for investors

These two funds represent different philosophies on healthcare investing. IHE's holdings are dominated by companies that already sell blockbuster drugs and generate steady, predictable cash flow. That's why it can afford to pay a meaningfully higher dividend and why its five-year returns have come with a smoother ride. Big pharma companies tend to be defensive holdings -- people need medicine during good times and bad -- which helps explain IHE’s lower volatility.

IBB, on the other hand, is built for investors chasing the next breakthrough. Clinical-stage biotech firms often plow every available dollar back into research and drug trials rather than paying dividends, and their stock prices can swing wildly on a single clinical trial result or FDA decision. That's the trade-off: IBB's 248 holdings offer diversification across many potential winners, but any individual biotech blowup or breakthrough can still have an impact.

It's also worth noting that neither fund is the only path to this kind of exposure. Each fund’s largest holdings are already held by broad index funds like an S&P 500 or total market ETF -- just at much smaller weights than in a specialty fund like IHE or IBB. Investors who already have a substantial allocation to a total market fund should be aware that owning IHE or IBB may mean overweighting their healthcare exposure relative to the broader market.

Neither ETF’s approach is inherently better -- it depends on what an investor is optimizing for. Someone nearing retirement and looking for income might lean toward IHE's stability and yield. A younger investor with a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance might find IBB's growth potential more appealing, even with the added volatility. Some investors may even choose to hold both, using IHE as a ballast and IBB as a smaller, higher-octane position within a broader healthcare allocation.

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Andy Gould has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Merck, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.