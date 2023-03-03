IHDG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: IHDG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.51, changing hands as high as $38.62 per share. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHDG's low point in its 52 week range is $35.29 per share, with $43.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.57.

