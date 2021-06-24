IHC's subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding to list on Abu Dhabi bourse

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Co IHC.AD, intends to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Sunday, it said on Thursday.

The offering was expected to involve a sale of existing shares to individuals and other investors in the United Arab Emirates and to qualified institutional and other investors, it said.

Alpha Dhabi, which has 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) in paid-up capital, bought a 12.1% stake in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD in March. It operates in healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

