IGV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $224.80, changing hands as high as $227.75 per share. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGV's low point in its 52 week range is $177.38 per share, with $267.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.36.

