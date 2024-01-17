News & Insights

IGT To Continue To Support Operation Of National Lottery Working Alongside Allwyn

January 17, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said it has received a contract extension to continue to supply the UK National Lottery's core lottery system ahead of the switchover to a new platform, as part of Allwyn's transformation program for The National Lottery.

"We are pleased to continue to support the operation of The National Lottery, working alongside a range of other suppliers and Allwyn," said Jay Gendron, IGT COO Global Lottery.

IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S.

