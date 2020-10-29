Markets
IGT

IGT Suspends Four Employees On Lottery Tickets Allegation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it suspended four employees, following an investigation by the Italy Judicial Authority into alleged misconduct by four current employees, two former employees of IGT's subsidiary and people close to them.

The authority alleged that they aimed at gaining unauthorized access to Lottomatica's systems, a subsidiary of the company, in order to identify and redeem four winning scratch-off lottery tickets.

The company said it is continuing to engage authorities with full transparency to assist in their ongoing investigation into the alleged misconduct.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular