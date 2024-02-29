IGT Signs To Merge Global Gaming, PlayDigital Businesses With Everi

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT), a gaming and sports betting company, Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Everi to create a global gaming and fintech enterprise. According to the agreement, IGT will separate Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses through a taxable spin-off and then will go for a business merger.

This combination is expected to generate a diverse product portfolio with a projected proforma of around $2.7 billion in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of around $1 billion in 2024.

With this transaction, IGT shareholders will receive around 103.4 million Everi shares bringing their ownership to 54 percent in the combined company and Everi shareholders will own around 46 percent of the company.

IGT will receive around $2.6 billion in cash that will be funded by debt incurred by the combined company. IGT expects to repay debts by allocating around $2 billion of the proceeds it receives and utilize the remaining amount towards separation and divestiture expenses, tax leakage and general corporate purposes.

The deal values IGT's Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses at around $4.0 billion and pegs the enterprise value of Everi at around $2.2 billion bringing the total value of the combined business to around $6.2 billion.

Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Capital are providing around $3.7 billion along with a $500 million revolver to the combined company. Around $1 billion will be used to refinance Everi's existing debt.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

On Wednesday, IGT shares closed at $25.71, up 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.

