IGT Signs Multi-State Sports Betting Deal With Delaware North

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology plc (IGT) announced Tuesday that it signed a multi-state sports betting agreement with Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.

The deal is to power retail and mobile sports betting in West Virginia and retail sports betting in Arkansas.

Under the deal terms, IGT will provide Delaware North's West Virginia casinos Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Cross Lanes and Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack in Wheeling Island with retail and mobile sports betting technology.

IGT PlaySports technology will also power retail sports betting at Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Ark.

In addition to West Virginia and Arkansas, Delaware North operates casinos and other gaming properties in New York, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, and Australia.

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting in 11 U.S. states.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.