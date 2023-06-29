News & Insights

IGT

IGT Signs Cross-licensing Agreement With FDJ Gaming Solutions France

June 29, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gaming and sports betting company International Game Technology Plc (IGT) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary IGT Global Services Ltd has signed a cross-licensing agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions France or FGS.

FDJ Gaming Solutions France is a unit of FDJ Group that provides B2B betting services and distribution services for the gaming industry. As per the agreement terms, both companies can access each other's full suite of e-Instant games.

In the first phase, IGT will offer its e-Instant games to La Française des Jeux, the operator of France's national lottery, and FGS in return will offer its complete portfolio of games to Lotterie Nazionali Srl, the exclusive concessionaire of draw-based games and instant tickets in Italy, which is operated by IGT.

On Wednesday, shares of IGT closed at $31.46 up 0.10% or $0.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

