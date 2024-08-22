News & Insights

IGT Secures Three-Year Instant Ticket Printing Contract With Santa Casa Da Misericórdia De Lisboa

August 22, 2024 — 11:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology Plc. (IGT) said that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year primary instant ticket printing and related services contract with longtime partner Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa or "SCML", Portugal's national lottery.

As per the terms of the agreement, Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa will have access to IGT's instant ticket content and innovations portfolio, including top-performing games. IGT will also provide SCML with marketing services including game development and analytics.

In addition to providing instant ticket games and services, IGT has been the primary lottery technology partner to SCML since 2000, and delivers retail central system hardware, software, terminal maintenance and field services to the Lottery.

