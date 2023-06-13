IGT, Scientific Games Lead Consortium To Operate Lottery Business In Brazilian State

(RTTNews) - IGT Global Solutions Corporation or IGT, a unit of International Game Technology Plc (IGT), and Scientific Games, LLC said on Tuesday that along with local partner SAGA Consultoria e Representações Comerciais e Empresariais S/A have formed a consortium and executed a 20-year concession deal with the Minas Gerais State Lottery.

This will allow the consortium to operate an instants and passive lottery in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

IGT and Scientific Games will lead the consortium's operation of the instant ticket and passive lottery business in the state. They will also jointly provide printed instant games planning and production, while Scientific Games will supply the software and management system requirement.

The contract is effective June 9 and the launch of the instant games is expected by the end of 2023.

