IGT Q1 Results Down; Now Sees FY25 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA At Low-end Of View - Update

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT), while reporting lower first-quarter profit and revenues, on Tuesday said it now sees fiscal 2025 revenues and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of outlook range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenue of approximately $2.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.10 billion, which align with the low end of the initial outlook ranges provided in February.

The outlook revision reflects the lower U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and the current worsening macroeconomic environment.

The company previously expected revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion, up low-mid single digits, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion, with global same-store sales growth in low-single-digits.

In fiscal 2024, the company's revenue was $2.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $1.17 billion.

Further, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, with record date of May 29 and payment date of June 12.

In its first quarter, IGT's bottom line came in at $27 million or $0.13 per share, compared with $82 million or $0.40 per share last year.

On a continuing operations basis, the company recorded loss per share of $0.11, compared to earnings per share of $0.35 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.09 per share for the period, compared to $0.28 in the prior year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8 percent to $583 million from $661 million last year.

