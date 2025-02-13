IGT To Provide Upgraded Technology To Tennessee Education Lottery Through 2036

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Thursday announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corp., has signed a nine-year contract extension with the Tennessee Education Lottery, starting June 2027 through June 2036.

Under the extended contract, IGT will deploy its high-performing Aurora central system, provide upgraded Wizard back-office business applications, replace existing terminals with Retailer Pro S2 terminals with WinCheck S2 peripherals, provide new Keno Show Controllers with WiFi capabilities, and deliver communication network upgrades.

The upgraded technology is expected to enhance Tennessee Education Lottery's applications, tools, and reporting capabilities.

In the pre-market hours, IGT is trading at $16.66, up 0.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.