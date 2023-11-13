IGT PlayDigital Partners With Microgame To Expand IGaming Content In Italy

(RTTNews) - IGT PlayDigital will expand its content in Italy by partnering with Microgame, the number one online gaming service provider in the Italian iGaming market, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said in a statement on Monday.

The content agreement provides Microgame with the ability to distribute IGT PlayDigital's casino game library. IGT PlayDigital games such as Treasures of the Pyramids, The Big Easy, Da Vinci Diamonds, and Cleopatra will be made available to nearly 50 operators within Microgame's network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.