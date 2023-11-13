News & Insights

Markets
IGT

IGT PlayDigital Partners With Microgame To Expand IGaming Content In Italy

November 13, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IGT PlayDigital will expand its content in Italy by partnering with Microgame, the number one online gaming service provider in the Italian iGaming market, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said in a statement on Monday.

The content agreement provides Microgame with the ability to distribute IGT PlayDigital's casino game library. IGT PlayDigital games such as Treasures of the Pyramids, The Big Easy, Da Vinci Diamonds, and Cleopatra will be made available to nearly 50 operators within Microgame's network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.