IGT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.78, changing hands as low as $13.06 per share. International Game Technology PLC shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.32 per share, with $17.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.28.

