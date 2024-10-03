News & Insights

IGT Global Solutions Inks 10-year Contract Extension With North Carolina Education Lottery

October 03, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology plc (IGT) announced Thursday that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corp., signed a 10-year contract extension with the North Carolina Education Lottery or NCEL.

The contract extension will begin July 1, 2027, and run through June 2037. The NCEL has been a valued IGT customer since the Lottery began in 2006.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will deploy its high-performing Aurora central system, a feature component of IGT's integrated lottery solution, OMNIA.

Additionally, IGT will provide upgraded Wizard back-office business applications, up to 8,500 newly launched Retailer Pro S2 terminals, 500 GameTouch 28 self-service vending machines, 2,000 lottery play centers, 4,000 Jackpot signs, a dual cellular communication network, and expanded testing capabilities for the NCEL.

IGT's Aurora platform and related components were developed to drive lottery innovation and profitability.

