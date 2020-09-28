IGT Gets 2-year Contract Extension With Minnesota Lottery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced Monday that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corp., signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Lottery to continue providing high-performing instant ticket games and related services through June 30, 2022.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will supply a comprehensive range of instant ticket services for the Minnesota Lottery including, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets.

In addition to providing instant tickets and related services, IGT has been the Minnesota Lottery's technology and draw-based lottery systems provider since 2002.

Earlier this year, the Lottery launched IGT's Full of $500s at the $5 price point and Power $10 at the $10 price point. These games are currently the Lottery's best-selling $5 and $10 games, respectively.

