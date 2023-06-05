News & Insights

IGT Gains Exclusive Gaming, Lottery, IGaming And ILottery Access To Wheel Of Fortune Brand

June 05, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has signed a ten-year licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television that grants IGT exclusive rights to the legendary Wheel of Fortune brand across gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery and non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casinos. The contract will run January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2034.

"In securing exclusive gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery access to the Wheel of Fortune brand through 2034, IGT can maximize the returns of this licensing partnership and advance our legacy of creating omnichannel Wheel of Fortune games that generate demand and award prolific jackpots," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming.

