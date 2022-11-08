IGT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.38, changing hands as high as $23.05 per share. International Game Technology PLC shares are currently trading up about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.01 per share, with $32.7219 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.80.
