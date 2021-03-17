Markets
IGT

IGT, Authentic Brands Sign Multi-Year Deal For Elvis Presley Lottery Licensing Rights

(RTTNews) - Multinational gaming company International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said on Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Authentic Brands Group or ABG to develop and distribute Elvis Presley-themed lottery games in the United States and Canada.

Entertainment company ABG is the global owner of the Elvis Presley brand.

As per the agreement, IGT will develop compelling instant tickets, entertaining draw-based games and attractive mobile and interactive games. The company will also focus on turnkey second-chance promotions and exciting offers for lottery clients and their players.

