IGSB vs. VGSH: Which Short-Term Bond ETF Should You Choose?

IGSB charges a slightly higher expense ratio but offers a higher yield and broader bond diversification.

VGSH has shown smaller drawdowns and less volatility, reflecting its focus on short-term U.S. Treasuries.

IGSB’s portfolio tilts toward investment-grade corporates, while VGSH remains strictly in U.S. government debt.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) both target the short-duration bond segment, but IGSB provides more yield and corporate bond exposure, while VGSH is lower-cost and more conservative with pure Treasury holdings.

Both IGSB and VGSH aim to deliver stable returns from short-term bonds, but their risk and reward profiles diverge due to different portfolio focuses. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, and portfolio construction to help investors decide which approach may better fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGSH IGSB Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 27, 2026) 4.88% 6.56% Dividend yield 4% 4.43% Beta 0.26 0.41 AUM $31.7 billion $22.5 billion

VGSH is more affordable by a slim margin, but IGSB stands out for its higher yield, which could appeal to investors seeking extra income without a significant jump in cost.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGSH IGSB Max drawdown (5 y) -5.7% -9.46% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $958 $970

What's inside

IGSB tracks investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds with maturities of one to five years, resulting in a portfolio of 4,504 holdings. Top allocations each make up less than 0.5% of assets. This broad diversification means no single issuer dominates, but investors are exposed to corporate credit risk, not just interest rate changes.

VGSH, by contrast, invests exclusively in high-quality U.S. Treasury bonds, with 92 holdings. Its all-government portfolio avoids credit risk, which helps explain its lower volatility and smaller drawdowns compared to IGSB.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The IGSB and VGSH ETFs both offer investors ways to invest in baskets of short-term debt. IGSB holds about 4,500 U.S. corporate bonds with maturities of one to five years. VGSH holds about 90 short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. Both options can offer reliable income and relatively low risk. Shorter-duration bonds are typically more stable and more immune to interest-rate risk, but often carry lower interest rates than longer-term bonds, making both of these funds conservative options suitable for investors seeking regular income and safety in a dynamic market environment.

Generally speaking, corporate bonds carry more risk than U.S. Treasuries, because they rely on the health of the borrowing company’s business and its ability to repay the loan. To make up for this increased risk, corporate bonds often carry higher interest rates, which is reflected in IGSB’s higher dividend yield and total return.

Investors choosing between the two ETFs should also be aware that they carry slightly different tax implications. Investment gains made from corporate bonds are typically taxed as ordinary income. But U.S. Treasuries are tax-free at the state and local level, which means distributions from sovereign bond ETFs like VGSH are exempt from state and local income tax, though they are still subject to federal taxes.

