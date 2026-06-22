IGSB vs. VGSH: Short-Term Bond ETF Showdown for Income Investors

Key Points

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield but carries greater price volatility than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF offers slightly lower ownership costs and a significantly shallower maximum drawdown over the last five years.

The Vanguard fund concentrates on U.S. government debt while the iShares fund holds a more diversified portfolio of high-quality corporate bonds.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) offers higher income potential, while the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) provides greater capital preservation and slightly lower fees.

Both funds serve as conservative building blocks for a fixed-income portfolio, targeting maturities in the one- to five-year range. However, they differ significantly in credit quality. The iShares fund focuses on investment-grade corporate debt, whereas the Vanguard fund concentrates on the safety of U.S. Treasury securities.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB VGSH Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (June 17, 2026) 4.3% 3.1% Dividend yield 4.6% 3.9% Beta 0.4 0.23 AUM $22.3 billion $33.9 billion

The Vanguard fund is marginally more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio. However, the iShares fund offers a higher payout, yielding 4.60% compared to 3.9% for the Vanguard fund, reflecting the extra risk premium associated with corporate credit.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB VGSH Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.5%) (5.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,043 $1,031

What's inside

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF aims to deliver a consistent income stream while maintaining a stable market value by allocating capital to top-tier, investment-grade debt issued by the U.S. government. Its portfolio consists of 91 holdings, with a dollar-weighted average duration typically spanning one to three years. The fund predominantly holds U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, providing high credit quality and liquidity. This fund was launched in 2009 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.25 per share.

Meanwhile, the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF replicates the performance of high-quality corporate debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars. It is significantly more diversified than its Vanguard counterpart with about 4,600 holdings, and no single position exceeds 0.31% of the total portfolio. This fund was launched in 2007 and has paid $2.39 per share over the trailing 12 months. While IGSB covers a slightly broader maturity range of one to five years, its focus on corporate issuers rather than government backing generally results in higher yield potential alongside increased credit sensitivity.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What it means for investors

With the economy and the stock market in flux, many investors may be turning to the bond market for a bit of diversification, stability, and income. Short-term bonds are attractive because they are less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations than longer-duration bonds. And both IGSB and VGSH offer pretty substantial dividend yields for those seeking reliable income generators.

The main difference between IGSB and VGSH is the type of bond they hold. IGSB holds corporate debt, which is money that companies borrow from banks to fund business operations, expansion, or other needs. Its higher dividend yield, which drives its higher total return, is a reflection of the greater risk you take on by investing in this fund — while the loans are generally high-quality, there’s always a chance a company defaults on the loan or suffers unforeseen financial headwinds.

In contrast, VGSH holds short-term debt issued by the U.S. government. These are considered some of the safest bonds to hold; the trade-off is a slightly lower dividend yield, and, thus, lower total return over time. I think IGSB is safe enough for most diversified portfolios and provides an excellent source of consistent dividend income in an ever-changing macro environment.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.