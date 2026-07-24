IGSB vs. BSV: Should You Go All-In on Corporate Debt or Diversify With Government Bonds?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio but a lower dividend yield than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF delivered a 3.90% total return over the last year, outperforming the Vanguard fund.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF provides a lower beta and smaller maximum drawdown, indicating less sensitivity to interest rate and market shifts.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) provides higher yield through corporate debt, while the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) offers lower costs and broader government exposure.

Both funds target the short end of the yield curve, focusing on bond maturities between one and five years. While IGSB concentrates specifically on corporate issuers to maximize yield, BSV blends government and corporate debt to prioritize stability and liquidity for conservative portfolios.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB BSV Issuer iShares Vanguard Share price (as of 7/20/26) $52.17 $77.63 Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 7/20/26) 3.90% 3.10% Dividend yield 4.60% 4.00% Beta 0.4 0.38 AUM $22.9 billion $69.9 billion

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB BSV Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.50%) (8.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,127 $1,085

What's inside

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is a fixed income fund that holds more than 3,000 securities. The fund invests in U.S. government, high-quality corporate and investment-grade international bonds and seeks to track a market-weighted bond index that covers investment-grade bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of 1 to 5 years. It was launched in 2007. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has paid $3.12 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$77.63 share price works out to a 4.00% yield.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is also a fixed income fund with no equity sector breakdown. It holds more than 4,600 securities, and no single position exceeds 0.31% of the portfolio. It was launched in 2007. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $2.40 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$52.17 share price works out to a 4.60% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Many investors look to the bond market as a way to add diversity, income, and capital preservation to their portfolio. Bonds are basically certificates of debt, issued either by companies or governments, and have different times to maturity. Both BSV and IGSB hold short-term bonds, meaning debt that matures within one to five years. Short-term bonds are less sensitive to interest rates than their medium- or long-term counterparts, but they often offer lower yields.

Choosing between BSV and IGSB is primarily about whether you want to hold both corporate and government bonds in one investment, or simply opt for corporate bonds. Government bonds are the least risky debt you can invest in, but they also come with some of the lowest interest payments. That’s why BSV’s dividend payout is slightly lower than IGSB’s, which only holds corporate bonds. The trade-off for that higher dividend payout is the slightly elevated risk you take on by investing in corporate debt — there’s always a chance a company runs into financial distress and defaults on its loan.

For most people seeking security with a little reliable income, IGSB is the better choice in this matchup. The debt it holds is investment grade and issued by some of the giants of the industry. That makes a chance of default unlikely, and the payout that much more attractive.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.